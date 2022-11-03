MidCoast Council has released the following information which our community is glad to know.
Improvement works have begun on Lansdowne Road, Lansdowne.
Over a period of approximately two weeks, a section of road from Cundle Road, Cross Creek through to Koolah Creek Road will be stabilised and resealed.
"This upgrade will improve safety for road users and reduce the need for repeat maintenance on this section of Lansdowne Road," said executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling.
"It represents a strategic investment and is in harmony with our commitment to improve access to rural areas."
Work will be undertaken Monday to Friday, from approximately 7am to 5pm, with completion of works expected by Friday, November 11, weather permitting.
There will be single-lane traffic conditions and stop/go traffic control. There may be short delays, so plan extra time for trips until works are complete.
Please drive with extra care, paying close attention to all traffic control measures and directions from the traffic control crews.
Every effort will be made to minimise the disruption to local residents and road users, council said.
The state of our roads has been and still is a huge problem with residents having to travel these roads every day.
The fundraising day held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, October 30 by the Mid North Coast Country Music Association was a highly successful event. Music was played all day by the various artists for the enjoyment of everyone who supported the day. The event was organised to raise funds for the next Lansdowne Community Hall's annual art show which will be held in May 2023.
The Lansdowne Community Hall managers are very appreciative of the Mid North Coast Country Music association putting on the day which for them. They have also booked another day with the hall to do the same again next year. The event made a profit of over $700.
John Moelker from First Aid and Safety Training will be at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Thursday, November 10 from 11am. John will be discussing and demonstrating using and positioning of our defibrillator. If any community members would like to come along and join in, you would be most welcomed.
The Manning Homeless Action Group is cordially inviting everyone to a supper dance with friends, whilst listening to the music of The Sounds of Country band. Admission is $10 with BYO food and drinks, or $20 with light refreshments supplied.
This event is being held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Saturday, November from 8pm to 12 midnight to raise funds for the purchase of a sleepbus to fill the gap between sleeping rough and having adequate accommodation. For further information please phone Len Keogh on 65567354.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall has a concert on with 8 Ball Aitken who is a riveting, high energy performer with a great band whose shows are famous for great blues and great fun and will be appearing on Saturday, November 5 commencing at 7pm.
On Sunday, November 6 the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will have an Open Music Day. This will be the last show for the year.
