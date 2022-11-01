TAREE-trained Charmmebaby finished second last in the $2 million The Big Dance raced at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
The 6-year-old mare gained a start in the inaugural running of the 1600 metre event by winning the Taree Cup last November.
Charmmebaby was rated by trainer Glen Milligan as 'a rough each way chance' before the event but never challenged for a major place. The Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel ($12) held off the late charge of Cisco Bay ($9.50) to win the race win by a half-head with one-and-a-half lengths to Sibaaq ($6.50 equal favourite).
Milligan said previously Charmmebaby could now head to Brisbane, where she has had success previously, although she could also be spelled. Chrmmebaby has won $$558,015 in career earnings
The 2022 Taree Cup will be run at the Bushland Drive Racecourse on Sunday, November 20.
The cup will again be over 2000m and will carry prizemoney of $100,000.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.