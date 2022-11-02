Just like death, taxes, and rising petrol prices, there's no escaping the Melbourne Cup.
Whether you love it or condemn it, the "Cup" is a mainstay of Australian culture with the first Tuesday of November celebrated pretty much anywhere a television, radio, or WiFi signal can be detected within the country.
Every country racecourse shows it's not just Flemington that can go big with the glamour. The Manning Valley Race Club is no different.
A crowd of about 800 made its way through the gates of Taree Racecourse for the five race card plus big screen hook-up with Flemington. Despite overnight rain and a cloudy morning, the sun was out by lunchtime and the fashion stylings matched.
The grandstand and outside viewing areas were ablaze with colour and competing couture, with an apparent prominence for hemlines raised like reserve bank interest rates on show.
The function room was a sellout with about 300 patrons opting for the comfort in their conviviality while outside it's a mix of horse racing hardliners and general partygoers.
For every pair of RM Williams and matching Akubra there's a gaggle clad in high heels, pink dresses and pink fizzy drinks. There are hats and fascinators that would do a peacock proud. There appears to be enough spray tan to irritate the Sahara.
As the afternoon progresses a warm breeze is picking up and it's playing havoc with hemlines. Women can be seen frantically clutching dresses and skirts to thwart swirling updrafts and preserve modesty. Others are oblivious and reaching for their next chardonnay.
Half a dozen lads aged in their early to mid twenties are gathered outside of the bar, loudly discussing the merits of the respective horseflesh and opening beers that froth up over each other. Laughter and drinks are overflowing until a group of similarly aged young women walk past. The lads fall into a silent stare before following the girls like a herd of well-heeled lemmings.
I queue to place a bet with one of the on-course bookies. Half an hour later my money is gone. I blame the horse as it heads back to the enclosure but it just gives me a sideways look as if to say, "hey, do your research next time, sport."
At 3pm the Cup rolls around and is played on the big screen. People cheer and scream and hop up and down urging their money to run even faster. When it finishes some are hugging while most are shaking their heads. After that the mood amongst the crowd changes from that of a wedding to a wake. It's still a celebration, just one marking a passing rather than a beginning.
Not to worry, it will all be back again next year.
