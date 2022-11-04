OLD Bar T1 cricket captain, Tom Kelly produced his best all-round performance when he steered the side to a win over Taree West in the game played at Central Park, Wingham last Saturday.
Kelly took 4/15 from 7.2 overs at Old Bar restricting Taree West to 134.
He then smashed an unbeaten 80 as Old Bar overhauled the tally for the loss of eight wickets.
Kelly is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Kelly has never scored a T1 century and he might never get a better chance than he had last weekend.
"But I might have got there if we had needed another 20 or 30 runs,'' he said.
"I wasn't too worried about it at the time. I was just concentrating on batting, getting runs and not getting out, because we were losing wickets.''
Kelly faced 99 deliveries. He bludgeoned five boundaries and two sixes during his stay at the crease.
He was also pretty happy with his effort with the ball.
"I should have taken five wickets - my brother dropped a catch,'' he said.
"I let him know about it later on.''
He opens the bowling and usually bats in the middle order.
"It depends on how we're going, but I usually float around the middle order somewhere,'' he said.
A veteran of eight seasons of first grade, Kelly is captaining a team for the first time.
"OId Bar didn't get a side last season, so I went and played with Gloucester,'' he said.
"When Old Bar was looking to get a T1 team they asked me if I'd come back and be the captain.''
While it's early days yet, with two of the four rounds washed out, Kelly said he's enjoying the captaincy.
"Setting fields, I like everything about it. I like the pressure,'' he said.
Old Bar wasn't mentioned among the major contenders for higher honours at the start of the season, but Kelly is confident they'll give some cheek before the summer is through.
"We only have a young side and we'll improve,'' he said.
"There's a long way to go yet.''
Despite his match winning knock against Taree West, Kelly believes his bowling is his strength.
"My batting's fallen away a bit in the last couple of seasons,'' he said.
However, he was in form playing in a Last Man Stands (LMS) game in Maitland during the winter, when he clouted an unbeaten 100 from 32 deliveries then took 3/29 playing for Taree Wild Aces in the Maitland competition.
"I was seeing it like a beach ball that day,'' he said.
Cricket is Kelly's number one sport these days. At 34, he hopes he has plenty of seasons left in T1, where hopefully he can win a premiership with Old Bar.
