Manning River Times

Old Bar captain stars with bat and ball

By Mick McDonald
November 4 2022 - 11:00am
Old Bar cricket captain Tom Kelly has earned a $50 open order from Iguana as this week's sport award winner.

OLD Bar T1 cricket captain, Tom Kelly produced his best all-round performance when he steered the side to a win over Taree West in the game played at Central Park, Wingham last Saturday.

