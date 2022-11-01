Manning River Times
News

Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention officially launches headspace Taree

By Julia Driscoll
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
Federal Assistant Minister of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride visited Taree to officially open headspace, eight months after first opening it's doors to clients.

