Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention officially launches headspace Taree

Federal Assistant Minister of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride visited Taree to officially open headspace, eight months after first opening it's doors to clients.
Since opening, the Taree-based mental health service operated by The Samaritans, has been accessed by more than 220 young people, with more than 20 per cent of the clientele coming from an Indigenous background.
"That certainly means that this service is seen as a safe place around First Nations people to come and have a yarn and seek some support," board member of headspace National, Dr Annette Carruthers AM said at the opening ceremony.
In addition, around 15 per cent of clientele have been LGBTQIA+ young people, Dr Carruthers said.
Anglican Bishop of Newcastle Dr Peter Stuart, who is president of the Samaritans Foundation, told the people gathered that one of the things pressed upon him by young people in this region was the needs of LGBTQIA+ young people.
"Over the last few years it has been young people from this area who have purposefully brought to my attention the particular needs of being gay or lesbian or transgender in regional communities, and have asked for support in amplifying their voice, Bishop Stuart said.
"Today I want to amplify their voice as part of what we do here today in headspace."
Members of headspace Taree's Youth Reference Group were present at the ceremony, with one of the members, Hailey Trudgeon acting as MC for the event. Hailey also spoke about how headspace had helped her with coping with mental illness, and she gave voice to what others in the group wanted conveyed about the importance of the service.
Assistant Minister Emma McBride also talked of the important of a service like headspace to rural areas.
We know the unique challenges that young people face growing up outside of big cities.- Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride
"We know the unique challenges that young people face growing up outside of big cities," Ms McBride, a former mental health pharmacist, said.
"We've seen cumulative natural disasters, you've seen it here, bushfires, floods, COVID. The data backs up what we've seen anecdotally, that we've seen an increase in mental health disorders, especially amongst young people, and of that young women particularly are impacted," Ms McBride said.
Although from opposite sides of federal politics, both the Assistant Minister and Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie talked of the bipartisan approach both parties had toward this issue.
Dr Gillespie is particularly proud of having procured the funding needed for the service in Taree.
"lt didn't happen automatically. We had to go into bat on a couple of occasions ... two funding rounds ago I convinced (former health minister) Greg Hunt that Taree is definitely big enough and needs it," Dr Gillespie said.
Other special guests at the opening included Biripi elders Aunty Barbara Clarke OAM and Uncle Will Paulson, who gave a welcome to country, Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network CEO Richard Nankervis and incoming chair Wendy Machin, representatives from Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead's office, and MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin.
