On the stony banks of the Manning River, under an overcast sky that looked like it was going to unload a dumping of rain any minute, a small group of people were gathered, many animatedly talking about this "historic occasion".
The event we'd all traipsed a long way through mud on uneven hilly ground with grasses and weeds up to our knees for, was the release of 10 juvenile Manning River turtles.
It was historic because it was the first time, ever, that these little endangered creatures had been hatched in captivity and released back to the wild.
After one last health check, one by one the turtles were ceremoniously released into the clear water, with everyone gathered having a chance to take part.
As I stood on the sidelines alone, quietly watching others release turtles, I was struck, suddenly, by a profound sense of awe, gratitude and wonder, at the realisation of not just what a momentous occasion this was, but how far we, the people involved, had come from such a tiny beginning, and what my job as a journalist had helped achieve.
When it was the Manning River Turtle Group's turn to release a turtle, I got to hold one of these precious creatures in my hands for the first time. Even as a little juvenile, I was surprised at how strong it was as it tried to wriggle out of my hands by pushing against them with its little webbed feet.
I was also enchanted as it turned its neck to gaze at me, meeting my eyes, checking me out, and at that moment, I had another breathtaking instance, that really was indescribable; remembering what it was that led me to this moment.
In early 2017, a friend posted an ABC interview with a local wildlife artist talking about a rare freshwater turtle found only in the middle and upper catchments of the Manning River, the Manning River helmeted turtle, scientific name Myuchelys purvisi, a turtle closely related to the endangered Bellinger River turtle.
I was intrigued - I'd never heard of this turtle not found anywhere else in the world but here, and described by those in the know as the most beautiful freshwater turtle. I thought if I hadn't heard about it, chances were a lot of people in our community (turns out, most people) had never heard of it.
I started researching, and wrote my first story on the species and its predicament.
A few months later the species was declared endangered, and the stories I was writing were gaining a little momentum. From there, a small group of five, myself included, met, and the Manning River Turtle Group was formed. Our aim was to raise awareness in the community by way of public events and community education, and helping preserve the turtle and its habitat.
At one meeting with an NSW Office of Environment representative, I found out that Tim Faulkner of Aussie Reptile Park was wanting to help conserve the species also. I arranged to meet up with him. Myself and another group member, who is an avid wildlife photographer, met with Tim outside of Gloucester at a location he had found turtles at before. We didn't find any - it was too late in the year, the water too cold, the turtles hunkering down. Afterward we followed Tim to Aussie Ark in the Barrington Tops, where we talked at length.
From there, a partnership was born, where we helped at a local level assisting Tim Faulkner and his crew with a fundraising campaign to enable an insurance population to be created at the Australian Reptile Park, off exhibit.
Innumerable stories and events later, our community is very aware of the Manning River turtle. Our group has moved on to water sampling of the turtles' habitats, and trying to find ways to protect nests from predation by foxes, from being trampled by cattle. We've come a long, long way, to be releasing turtles back into the river.
In February 2020, a landholder found a nest on the banks of the river on her property. Fearful of an impending flood, she contacted Aussie Ark who collected the eggs and took them to the Australian Reptile Park to incubate and raise them. She was right to do so - the March 2021 floods, the worst in the Manning's recorded history, would have destroyed that nest.
This release was the fourth attempt to release the little turtles back to their original home - more rain and threats of flooding stymied the release every time until now.
This time, the timing was perfect - the river full and clear. And the rain held off. Ten little turtles are swimming free in the river and exploring their new home.
There are more to be released - eggs hatched at the Reptile Park from a gravid female rescued from a slow and horrible death in the upper reaches of the catchment in a dried up refuge pool, thanks to the drought, will be the next to be released. And hopefully in the future, there will be some bred in captivity from the insurance population to be released into the wild to boost the population.
At that first moment when I was standing dumbstruck by the importance of the event, I was also deeply humbled; thinking of where this had started five years and, with what the Manning River Turtle Group had achieved in the last five years, and the part my working life played in that.
If nothing else, if no other story I write has this much impact, the release of 10 little turtles and what led to it makes my job worth everything. That was what I realised as I stood watching them be released.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
