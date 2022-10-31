THE father and daughter team of Richard and Emma Sewell both completed the World 70.3 Half Ironman Triathlon Championship race held in Utah.
Emma, the Australian under 18-24 women's champion, completed the course in 5 hours 45.51. Richard finished in 5 hours 06.51. He was in the male 50-54 years division.
The event was decided over a 1.9m swim, a 90km bike and a 21.1km run.
Emma's time in the Australian championship raced at Port Macquarie in May was 5 hours 40, Richard 4 hours 55. Both said before leaving for the US that they were hoping to record similar times in the world event.
The race was conducted in warm conditions, with the temperature racing 29 degrees.
The Sewells are both members of the Forster Tri Club. However, Emma will be curtailing her triathlon program this season as she intends to travel around Australia.
