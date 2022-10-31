Manning River Times

Emma and Richard Sewell complete world 70.3 triathlon championship

By Mick McDonald
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:02am, first published 4:00am
Emma and Richard Sewell pictured in St George, Utah, leading into the world championship race. Photo Forster Tri Club

THE father and daughter team of Richard and Emma Sewell both completed the World 70.3 Half Ironman Triathlon Championship race held in Utah.

