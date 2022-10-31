Manning River Times

Junior representative cricket season underway

October 31 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning under 11 cricket team (back) Dean McCarthy, Tom Miller, Haydn Ellis, Henry Allen, Matthew Yarnold. Front Mitch Ellis, Harry Plummer, Thomas Witchard, Khaiden Meldrum. Coach Jake McCarthy.

MANNING junior representative cricket teams had a successful start to the new season with all sides winning in games played in the Kempsey area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.