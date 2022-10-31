MANNING junior representative cricket teams had a successful start to the new season with all sides winning in games played in the Kempsey area.
The under 17s won both matches. Kyle Marron top scored with 53 off 43 balls against Macleay as Manning made 3/145. Cooper Garland took 2/5 as Manning restricted Macleay to 6/112.
Hastings struggled to 7/85 in game two. Case Marron the best of the bowlers with 3/14.
Manning were 4/86 chasing the score down in the 17th over with Sam Eggins 32 not out.
Under 15s
MANNING started the started the season with a convincing win against Macleay Valley who were dismissed for 49. Wickets were shared with two a piece for Sam Watts (2/6), Clae Wilson(2/1) and Thomas Kennewell (2/0).
Manning chased the runs down in the 12th over with Zane Hopkins top scoring with 23.The 15s (4/66) narrowly lost by 11 runs in their second game to Hastings (6/77.) Zane Hopkins once again top scored with 16 not out and Clae Wilson took two wickets.
Under 13s
MANNING produced two two superb performances with the bat. In the first game Macleay were dismissed for 68. Despite the fast outfield Manning took wickets regularly with Gus Loretan leading the way with 2/5 and debutant Marcus Wright 2/18. Jesse Townsend was right in the action with 3 catches.
Manning chased down the total in 13 overs, without losing a wicket with Charlie Matheson (22no) and Riely McLeod (16no) leading the way.
In the second match Manning lost the toss and were sent in by Hastings. Charlie Matheson made a blistering 40no together with a further 16no once again from McLeod and 10no from Carter Cox the platform was set for a solid total of 3/127.
Tight bowling saw a slow start to the Hastings chase with Josh Oliver (1/17) taking the first wicket before Arabella Roohan (1/9) took the crucial wicket of R Eggert, who was well caught by Kobi Harris.
A classic catch from Rory Turner helped ensure Hastings were dismissed for 78.
Under 11s
NINE Manning players made there debut in the new younger format game. The 11s had a narrow loss in their first game against Hastings, before a strong win in their second match against Macleay.
