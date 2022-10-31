WAUHOPE trainer Colt Prosser is looking to succeed with a hit-and-run attack at the Manning Valley Race Club meeting at Taree on Tuesday.
Prosser has just the one runner entered at the five-race meeting - Cheketa in race two, the Glass 24/7 Maiden Plate over 1000m - and it is certainly a horse with form good enough to make it very competitive in that event.
Cheketa was first-up from a spell when a close second to Gambolling in a 1000m Maiden at Wauchope on October 15.
The five-year-old mare had not raced since July 19 at Moree, when despite being prominent in the betting she finished 10th of 11 over 1300m.
But at her two starts immediately before that, both at Port Macquarie, she finished fourth each time - over 1006m and then 1100m - and that, combined with her effort at Wauchope, is good form for a race like this.
"I thought she'd win at Wauchope, but she just ran out of puff and got nabbed on the line," Prosser said. "She'll strip fitter now. This is a good race for her."
Cheketa won't be carrying much weight, with 3kg-claiming apprentice Zac Wadick reducing her impost to 54kg, so perhaps she'll be able to finally end her maiden status at her 18th start.
The Taree track was rated a Soft 7 on Monday morning and Wauchope was a Heavy 8 when she ran second there. She has also been placed on a Soft 5, so the conditions are unlikely to worry her.
