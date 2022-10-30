Manning River Times

Busy day for trainer/jockey Peter Graham at Taree's Melbourne Cup day meeting

By Greg Prichard
October 30 2022 - 11:30pm
Jockey/trainer Peter Graham has a full book of rides at Tuesday's race meeting at Taree.

DUAL licensee Peter Graham is sticking strictly to the riding half of the equation at Tuesday's Manning Valley race meeting at Taree and is in such demand that he'll be legged up in each of the five races for five different trainers.

