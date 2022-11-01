TAREE Little Athletic Club members will be sporting new uniforms when they compete at the zone championships at Wauchope on November 19/20.
The uniforms, designed by Indigenous artist Amy Saunders of Taree, were launched at the club's training day at Taree Recreation Ground last Friday.
"The previous uniform was a plain green singlet with no logo or name on it, so there was nothing to indicate our athletes were from Taree,'' club secretary Linda Hoadley explained. "We wanted to update it to represent our area, and felt an Indigenous design would be appropriate in recognising the traditional custodians of the land on which our athletes compete.
"Amy was approached and agreed to create a design for us - and she did so without any cost to us, which was a wonderful gift of generosity.''
Amy's design uses yellow, green and white colours to represent the club colours. The large circle in the middle represents Taree and the two outer circles represent the other towns in the Manning Valley area surrounding Taree.
RELATED: Club prepares for new season
The Manning River is represented by a thick, white meandering line on the left of the artwork. The Three Brother mountains are represented at the bottom of the artwork and the beaches are represented by the yellow dots.
"We love the design and it's wonderful to know that our athletes will be taking this imagery of the Manning area with them as represent our club in competitions around the state, starting with zone championships in Wauchope in November,'' Linda continued.
The club expects to take a large team to the zone, with nominations taken this week. The zone titles weren't held last year due to COVID restrictions being in place.
"We now have 139 athletes registered for Taree Little Athletics, which is a huge increase on last year's 68. We're checking with Little Athletics NSW as we don't have any records here,'' Linda said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.