Fast 5 surf carnival at Black Head | Photos

By Anne Evans
Updated October 31 2022 - 2:10am, first published October 29 2022 - 10:30pm
SURF and weather conditions were nigh on perfect for competitors and spectators when Black Head Surf Life Saving Club hosted its Fast 5 surf carnival for nippers and cadets aged from under 8 to under 17, plus open competitors.

