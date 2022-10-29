SURF and weather conditions were nigh on perfect for competitors and spectators when Black Head Surf Life Saving Club hosted its Fast 5 surf carnival for nippers and cadets aged from under 8 to under 17, plus open competitors.
A Fast 5 carnival involves surf sport athletes entering five events which are held in quick succession.
Entrants from the host club as well as other Lower North Coast Branch clubs Forster, Cape Hawke, Taree-Old Bar and Crowdy Head and visitors from Newcastle clubs, Cooks Hill and Red Head were full of praise for the well-attended event.
Rachel Sutherland and Ethan Whiteman, from Newcastle, explained that our beaches are close enough to travel for a one or two day carnival as they had also attended the recent Forster Weekend of Surf. They also acknowledged that other great attractions were the reputation of local beaches for their beautiful settings and for their safety reputation, especially important for younger nippers.
Black Head president, Bruce White, was proud of the local facilities enabling the club to conduct occasions such as the Fast 5. He also mentioned that the club has also recently hosted an elite surf athletes training camp, and that the club would provide the venue for the branch bhampionships following a transfer of the event from Old Bar which has suffered storm damage. The Taree-Old Bar Club will still conduct these championships with the assistance of Black Head members and officials from the Lower North Coast Branch.
Black Head junior activities chair, Ian Marshall, said that the 81 contestants covered all age divisions and featured many first-time participants in surf sport. In particular, he mentioned the catering for 8-year olds by holding 5 wading races.
Each heat entailed different water depth and sand routes, with a focus on enabling a non-confronting debut in surf sports. Proud Foster Surf Club mum, Mandy Brooks, said that her daughter, Anna, had entered her first carnival and had joined older brother, Chase, as a competitor.
"Anna smashed it," she added.
These youngsters were also able to observe surf carnival events for those older and more experienced. Such events included ocean swimming, board paddling, the surf ski and the taxing ironman.
All Lower North Coast Branch clubs are reaching out for helpers to become involved in assisting our youngsters to become surf and beach aware through involvement in the nippers' program. Roles include age managers, assistant age managers, water safety officers, and support personnel who lend a hand with transferring equipment onto and off the beach, and with fund-raising and barbeque duties.
An example of the assistance provided by volunteers is evidenced by Kevin Boag, director surf sport at Black Head, who thanked the many officials from his own and visiting clubs in conducting the Fast 5 and ensuring water safety.
Nippers learn how to safely use wading, paddling and swimming skills in an ocean environment which is vastly different from a backyard or town swimming pool.
Other proficiencies acquired include first aid and how to read and negotiate rips.
The nippers program is the nursery for future life savers and life guards who become first responders as members of the Australian Emergency Services network.
