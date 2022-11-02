Manning River Times
Marlee Hall centenary celebration a success

November 3 2022 - 4:30am
Marlee Hall recently celebrated its centenary with a day of festivities that brought together members of the immediate community along with others from as far afield as the Hunter and beyond.

