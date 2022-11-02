Marlee Hall recently celebrated its centenary with a day of festivities that brought together members of the immediate community along with others from as far afield as the Hunter and beyond.
Organisers were blessed with beautiful weather for the event with an estimated 700 visitors stopping by throughout the day to check out the celebration.
"It was a very successful day. Of course the weather can make or break an event like that. And we just had the perfect day," event organiser, Jennie Cameron said.
Visitors of all ages were treated to attractions such as a jumping castle, face painting and balloon sculpting for the kids, plus memorabilia display, barbecue, Devonshire teas, on site coffee van, a photo booth and chocolate wheel.
A range of stalls were on site selling everything from cakes, plants, sourdough bread, preserves, preloved goods and hide products, while live music was provided by Toni Colechin and also A Touch of Country.
The memorabilia displays proved particularly popular, with organisers including artefacts from the now defunct Marlee Public School and St Mark's Anglican Church. But it was the human connection that was the highlight for most.
"The feedback I've received from everybody else was the reconnecting with people from the past, rather than just catching up with them at a funeral," Jennie said.
Also happening on the day was a presentation by Delaney Civil, the civil engineering company that replaced both the Marlee and Duffs Bridge. This year marks 10 years since the completion of the Duff's Bridge project, with 2023 marking a decade since the replacement of the Marlee Bridge.
On hand for the occasion were Delaney Civil company directors, Gerry Delaney and Manikam Reddy, who presented event organisers with a framed photograph of the Marlee Bridge along with a donation of $1000.
Following on from the success of their centenary celebrations, the Marlee Hall and Progress Association is planning a night of music with a Tribute to Neil Young event on November 12, along with a Community Blokes Barbecue organised for November 26.
If you would like to find out more about Marlee Hall and Progress Association, you can do so by emailing marleehall1655@gmail.com.
