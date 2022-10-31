Manning River Times
Taree United score a tense one wicket win over Gloucester in T1 cricket | Photos

Updated October 31 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:00am
HE'S usually the team's scorer and is better known as an author and cricket historian, however, veteran Les Eastaway helped Taree United to a one wicket win over Gloucester in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Gloucester at Gloucester.

