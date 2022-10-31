HE'S usually the team's scorer and is better known as an author and cricket historian, however, veteran Les Eastaway helped Taree United to a one wicket win over Gloucester in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Gloucester at Gloucester.
United went into the game minus a number of regulars, including skipper Tom Burley and Ricky Campbell, so Eastaway donned the creams to help the side out.
A late batting collapse saw United nine down chasing Gloucester's moderate tally of 136 scored in 39.4 overs.
"It came down to the last over,'' fill-in United captain Josh Ferris said.
"Les and Jackson (Witts) were batting and on the fourth last ball Jackson hit the winning runs.''
Earlier Gloucester captain Harry Clarke won the toss and elected to bat. Despite recent rain both the wicket and the outfield were in good order.
Openers Johny Cornelius and Landon Blissett gave Gloucester a solid start of 39 before Blissett fell for 15. Cornelius went onto compile 30 and Jye Barkwill top scored with 33, however, the home side again struggled with the bat and at 8/79 were in danger of again falling for under 100. Then Barkwill teamed with Ben Reynolds to take the score to 131. Reynolds was the last batter out, run out for 25.
Ryan Griffin had the best figures for United, finishing with 3/18 while Danial Stone's eight overs cost just nine runs and he took two wickets. Witts finished with 2/29.
United made a poor start and were 2/22, but a determined 65 from Damon Minett looked to have them cruising to victory.
That was until Dan Ossedryver's was introduced into the attack and he tore through the batting to claim four wicket, leaving the last wicket heroics to Witts and Eastaway.
TEENAGER Jaimee-Lee Woolfe claimed her best haul in T1 when she took 4/33 as Wingham downed Great Lakes in the clash at Forster.
Lakes batted first but the innings was over in 35 overs, with the home side dismissed for 108.
Drew Townsend continued his strong early season form when he top scored with 31, however he was the only batter to make a reasonable score.
Woolfe's medium pacers worried most of the batters.
Big hitting Dave Rees then plundered the Great Lakes bowling, smashing an unbeaten 67 that included four boundaries and four sixes.
Vice captain Hudson Bird was content to play the sheet anchor role, making 17. Wingham lost just two wickets in the run chase.
SKIPPER Thomas Kelly starred with the bat and ball as Old Bar Tavern claimed a win over Taree West in the T1 fixture played at Central Park, Wingham.
Kelly smashed an unbeaten 80, dominating Old Bar's innings of 8/138.
Kelly, who slammed a quickfire century in a Last Man Stands game during the off-season, faced just 99 balls. He hit five boundaries and two sixes, but ran out of partners just when it looked as though he might make the three figures.
Garry West (16) was the only other batter to reach double figures.
Reliable Jamil Ahmad was again the best of the Taree West bowlers, finishing with 3/16.
Kelly then led the way with the ball, taking 4/16 as Taree West fell just short in the chase.
The majority of Taree West batters made a start but couldn't consolidate. Anish vinju Arulmony top scored with 34.
