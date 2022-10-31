Openers Johny Cornelius and Landon Blissett gave Gloucester a solid start of 39 before Blissett fell for 15. Cornelius went onto compile 30 and Jye Barkwill top scored with 33, however, the home side again struggled with the bat and at 8/79 were in danger of again falling for under 100. Then Barkwill teamed with Ben Reynolds to take the score to 131. Reynolds was the last batter out, run out for 25.