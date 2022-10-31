They've given Darcy Elbourne a superhero jersey, which, for the amount of fundraising he's been doing, seems about right.
The 72 year-old is defying national fitness standards by once again riding more than 1000 kilometres throughout the month of October, raising money in the Great Cycle Challenge for the fight against kids' cancer.
Now in its 10th year, the Great Cycle Challenge has grown to become one of the biggest cycle events in Australia while also becoming a major contributor to the Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
Since 2013 it has raised more than $34,000,000 to support research into developing better treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.
In this, his fourth year participating in the ride, Darcy peddled 1106kms and along the way raised $3306, which is more than three times his original target of $1000 for the year.
"This year I've ridden over 1000 kilometres, been swooped by three magpies, and had one crash," Darcy said.
"But It has been just amazing the way people got behind me and donated. It was just incredible the support of the community towards what I was doing."
Since joining the annual challenge back in 2019, Darcy has raised more than $6000 while peddling roughly the distance from Taree to Adelaide - and back again.
And although he is overjoyed by the generosity of his sponsors, there is one thing he's a little sheepish about.
As per the event guidelines, riders who raised in excess of $2500 are awarded a special 'Hero Jersey' in recognition of their efforts. The snug fitting shirt comes with stenciled outlines of rippling muscles and even has a cape drawn on the back indicating his superhero status.
The design might be a little on the ostentatious side for him, but he takes it in good humour, wearing it with pride despite the ribbing he might get from friends and family.
I've never been a superhero, maybe just a legend in my own lunchbox.- Darcy Elbourne
"I've never been a superhero, maybe just a legend in my own lunchbox," Darcy said.
"But what we're doing, I feel very proud that it's something that's going to help someone, somewhere along the line. Especially young people with their whole lives ahead of them."
Unfortunately, there's no shortage of those needing all the help they can get. Especially the young.
In Australia, more than 1000 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer each year. Cancer kills more children than any other disease in Australia, with about three children and adolescents dying per week from the disease.
For those who survive, two-thirds will suffer serious long-term effects.
While the overall survival rate for childhood cancer is now more than 80 per cent, for some types of cancer the rate is much lower. There are some childhood cancers for which there are no treatments and which are uniformly fatal.
It is a heartbreaking story and one faced by families all around the country every week.
While vital medical research continues through the CMRI and other similar organisations, there is still a long road ahead in eliminating or even effectively controlling this disease.
But with the care of dedicated medical professionals, the love of parents and families, and a little extra from superheroes like Darcy and his fellow fundraisers, these kids are in with a fighting chance.
