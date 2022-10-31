Food safety is good for business

Food for thought if you are in the catering or hospitality industries.
MidCoast Council will hold a free food safety seminar in mid-November to help you meet legal requirements for safe food handling.
The upcoming food safety seminar will ensure you're ready for the busy summer season, MidCoast Council liveability and sustainable development executive manager, Gary Mead said.
Appropriate food handling can have a big impact on whether customers return, he said.
The seminar is ideal for new employees.
Customers are more aware of the impact of hygiene than ever before.
Your business has the best chance of success when you meet the highest health standards, Mr Mead said.
Safe food handling is a legal requirement.
We want to support small businesses in our region because providing clean, safe dining experiences is good for economic development.- Liveability and sustainable development executive manager, Gary Mead
Legislation can change, so it's important for owner/managers and staff to stay up-to-date.
"The seminar will increase your awareness of food hygiene practices and provide tips to improve," Mr Mead said.
"We want to support small businesses in our region because providing clean, safe dining experiences is good for economic development."
The free seminar includes light refreshments and will take place on Tuesday, November 15 from 2-5pm at Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree.
Places are limited, so book now at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Events/Whats-on/Food-Safety-Seminar or call 7955 7220.
