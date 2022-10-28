The inaugural Legends of the Future speckle park sale will be offering a diverse range of genetic packages by 10 studs, in addition to the 60 live lots, during the sale at BigWig Speckle Park stud on Friday, November 11. The packages will comprise 70 embryos, semen straws and flushes.
Headlining the genetic offering are semen straws from Justice R10, a two-year-old Australian bred, speckle park son of Canadian bred Notta 1B Hawkeye 444E, judged two time gold medal world champion.
Justice R10 was sold to Tony and Liz Sutcliffe of Toebelle Speckle Park earlier this year for a record Australian price of $100,000 by the Southern Highlands stud, Six Star Speckle Park and Southern Aurora.
Toebelle Speckle Park has catalogued two sets of five semen straws for the sale with further releases contemplated in April and June next year.
The range of semen straws on offer come from some renowned Canadian foundation sires no longer readily available and not previously sold in Australia.
Overall, the offering includes semen straws from popular sires that have gained popularity in recent years and some impressive Australian bred bulls.
A pack of 10 straws is also being made available by the BigWig stud.
The straws are from legends such as Stands Alone 300X, John Wayne 50S, A&W 15R, and Andchris Extreme E27. BigWig is also making available exclusive straws from Double Down 310D.
Greenhaven Speckle Park Stud, also based in the Manning River region, is making available straws from bronze medal world champion Notta Chasin Fame.
Sale co-host Hidden Valley Beef is offering animals, embryos and semen from Canadian bull, Notta 110B Hot Topic 305E, the sire to grand champion speckle park bull, Notta Prime Time 312H also from Canada.
Everest Speckle Park from Oakey, Queensland is contributing a diverse and cutting edge selection of embryos and straws that include Pagoda P236, Calico Creek Butane 8B and the stud's own impressive herd-sire 61Y Good Golly P1.
Semen straw offerings are also from other impressive Canadian and US sires including Electric 31E, a bull owned by DAM Dots Ranch in Canada, and MC 524C owned by McMurray Cattle from Montana.
