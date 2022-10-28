Manning River Times
Home/News

Speckle park sale at Hillville to include live and genetic options

Updated October 28 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Headlining the genetic offering are semen straws from Justice R10, Speckle Park son of two time gold medal world champion Notta 1B Hawkeye 444E. Picture supplied.

The inaugural Legends of the Future speckle park sale will be offering a diverse range of genetic packages by 10 studs, in addition to the 60 live lots, during the sale at BigWig Speckle Park stud on Friday, November 11. The packages will comprise 70 embryos, semen straws and flushes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.