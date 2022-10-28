Spirit of Australia II trials postponed until November

TRIALS for the Spirit of Australia II scheduled for the Manning River this weekend have been postponed.
Driver, Dave Warby has come down with an infection, a Facebook post explained.
"We are now working on a date for November,'' the post continued.
Under the original plan trials would have been conducted on Saturday, with Sunday as a backup if conditions weren't favourable.
Warby is hoping to break the world water speed record of 317.60mph set by his father, Ken, in 1978 in the original Spirit of Australia.
He has previously conducted trials with the boat on the Manning.
