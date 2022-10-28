Manning River Times
It takes 600 years for nylon fishing line to degrade and 50 plus years for stainless steel hooks to rust down.

By Kym Kilpatrick
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:36am, first published 1:00am
Penny the pelican had a multi-hooked lure imbedded from its beak to the side of its neck. Penny survive after several weeks of treatment from FAWNA volunteers to be released.

When I was a child, my family regularly went fishing, and if a line was snared on a rock or whatever, we thought nothing of cutting the line and moving on. What I now know is that those bits of fishing line and hooks that we so casually discarded are still there in the environment posing a deadly threat to various animals and birds.

