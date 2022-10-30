Manning River Times
Wingham brickmaker attends Bowral Brick's gala 100th anniversary celebrations

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
October 30 2022 - 5:00pm
General manager of NSW Austral Bricks, Avery Spackman, Toni Baker and Michael Baker of Lincoln Brickworks, Wingham. Picture by Alexander Mayes Photography

Wingham brickmaker Michael Baker helped cut the cake celebrating Bowral Bricks' 100th anniversary at a gala function in Sydney.

Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

