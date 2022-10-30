Wingham brickmaker Michael Baker helped cut the cake celebrating Bowral Bricks' 100th anniversary at a gala function in Sydney.
Michael was representing the Baker family, which has a history in brickmaking in Australia dating back to the 1850s. He is the last Baker still making bricks, operating Lincoln Brickworks at Wingham.
He shared the cake cutting duties with the general manager of NSW Austral Bricks (Bowral Bricks) Avery Spackman and Toni Baker, representing Raymond Baker's family who went on to operate the Bowral brickworks. The event was held in the Brickworks Design Studio in Sydney.
The Baker family's history in brickmaking began with John Frederick Baker who emigrated from England in 1852, landing in Sydney and then moving to Morpeth in the Hunter Valley where he found work cutting sandstone. John's wife was a potter so when a local builder asked if he could make bricks, he said he could.
The firm F Baker and Sons was formed and a brickworks at East Maitland established.
After World War I, in 1922, John's grandsons Aubrey, Arthur, Charles and Raymond bought the "fledgling" Bowral Brickworks. The Bakers also set up a brickworks at Parkes.
The Bowral brickworks went on to be operated by Raymond Baker, then passing to his son Ron who sold the business in 1970.
Aubrey Baker and his son John established Lincoln Brickworks at Wingham in 1952, 100 years after John Baker landed in Australia. Michael is Aubrey's grandson.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
