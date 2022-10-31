A proposal to develop a 478 lot residential subdivision along Kolodong Road, Taree been given MidCoast Council's tick of approval.
The proposal was debated at the council October meeting.
The 86.5 hectare, four lot plot is used primarily for grazing. It also is occupied by a dwelling, several buildings, car parking areas and recreational fields associated with Taree Christian College.
The slightly undulating land comprises several watercourses, grassland, scattered trees and a small patch of remnant forest vegetation.
Owners, Hazcorp Property Group Pty Ltd and Taree Christian College plan to release land for sale over 19 stages.
Lot sizes range from 600 - 750m2, while some larger plots located within the northern section of the site will range from about 800 - 1740m2.
Access to the proposed subdivision will be via a two roundabouts.
When we look at this situation right throughout Australia, most communities have a massive housing shortage.- Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle described the project as a quality development and welcomed the opportunity for additional residential accommodation.
"When we look at this situation right throughout Australia, most communities have a massive housing shortage," Cr Tickle said.
This will be a staged development but it will give opportunity for those seeking to accommodate themselves in this area a chance to establish themselves on land in a desirable location and it goes towards meeting some of the shortages that are in this area, he said.
"Even though the minimum lot size is under our control plan, it is a desirable subdivision where the minimum lot size is 600 metres with a variety of size in the subdivision giving variety of housing for intending developers and purchasers.
"The process in determination of this matter has been a long one where it has gone through a LAP decision, a specific development control plan related to considerable consultation of the staff and the community to get to this point."
"I was not a councillor when this was proposed," Cr Dheera Smith said.
"I would like to note that it is a staged development; not one of those developments has been classified affordable housing, which I think is a shame, and I hope that won't happen in our watch again.
"As far as it being a likely site, we will be keeping a close eye on the traffic roundabout situation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.