Council has approved a DA for a 478 lot sub-division along Kolodong Road

By Jeanene Duncan
October 31 2022 - 6:00am
The intersection of Wingham Road and Kolodong Road. A roundabout will be constructed as part of the development process to cope with increased traffic flow. Picture Scott Calvin

A proposal to develop a 478 lot residential subdivision along Kolodong Road, Taree been given MidCoast Council's tick of approval.

