As part of Scams Awareness Week, Legal Aid NSW is hosting a free webinar at Taree Library on Tuesday, November 8.
The webinar from 1pm - 2:30pm will teach attendees how to spot scams and what to do if you get scammed.
You will hear from speakers from Fair Trading NSW and Legal Aid NSW.
Attendees will also receive a free copy of The Little Black Book of Scams.
Scams Awareness Week runs from November 7 to 11.
So far this year, Scamwatch has received more than 145,000 reports with more than $380 million lost to scams. Investment and dating scams are the top two scams by amount lost.
The free webinar is possible thanks to funding by Legal Aid NSW and State Library of NSW. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
To secure your ticket, got to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/scam-awareness-week-legal-aid-nsw-webinar-taree-tickets-444871551787
