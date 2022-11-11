MANNING Point Bowling Club's women's No 4 pennant side will head to State finals to be played at Valentines and Mark Point bowling clubs from November 18 to 20.
This follows the success in the Lower North Coast District pennants.
The team then won at regional level to qualify for the State finals.
The LNC pennant No 4 flag unfurling was held at Manning Point recently where all clubs in the grade, Old Bar, Harrington, Tuncurry Sporties and Forster, were represented along with present and past Manning Point members.
Pennants flag and pins were presented by district president Lorraine Austin and secretary Julie Scott and they were accompanied by the district executive.
"This is the first time in many years that our tiny club has achieved such success and we are thrilled with the achievement,'' Manning Point Women's Bowling Club president Dianne Wollard said.
