Manning Point No 4 women's pennant side will contest the State finals

November 11 2022 - 1:30pm
Manning Point No 4 pennant side, Vicki Shannon, Kortney Dorries, Roselee Clark, Vicky Norris, Suehelen Summers, Karin Clancy, Sandra Radford, Dianne Woollard.

MANNING Point Bowling Club's women's No 4 pennant side will head to State finals to be played at Valentines and Mark Point bowling clubs from November 18 to 20.

