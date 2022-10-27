An updated progress report on the $100 million MidCoast Council roads program will be made available in March 2023, infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott.
Mr Scott was answering a question with notice from councillor Peter Epov at the monthly council meeting in Taree on October 27.
Cr Epov asked the director to outline when council would receive an updated report on the multi-million dollar project.
The request from Cr Epov included a list of all advertised projects, including any changes to the program, a list of all completed projects together with the cost of each individual project, a list of projects under construction, and cost to date against the budget.
Mr Scott said most of the 42 projects included in the project were either in progress or have been completed, with the exception of Upper Myall Road.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
