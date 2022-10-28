Manning River Times

Solid returns for anglers in the Manning area

By Ian Pereira
October 28 2022 - 3:00am
Flathead and snapper on bite

SOME snapper have been caught up to the north while flathead are still biting in 60 metres of water.

