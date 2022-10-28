Flathead and snapper on bite

SOME snapper have been caught up to the north while flathead are still biting in 60 metres of water.
Good catches of bream were made from the sea wall and Harrington beach to the north. A few undersized mulloway were caught and returned to the water. On the river wall bream, luderick and flathead were landed as well as a couple of small mulloway to 5kgs.
The bream are moving up river as the water clears while the flathead are making their way down stream to breed.
A few nice whiting have also been caught on yabbies near Harrigan's pub at Harrington Waters.
No reports of crabs catches have come in but as time goes by this will improve.
At present ocean water temperatures close in have been around 17 degrees, which is low for this time of the year.
