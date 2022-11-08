Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham's Wallaby Joe RFS brigade receives new equipment with more on the way

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated November 8 2022 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wingham's Wallaby Joe Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigade has had a substantial upgrade to their equipment via a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.