Wingham's Wallaby Joe Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigade has had a substantial upgrade to their equipment via a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).
The grant of $7213 has enabled the purchase of wet weather gear, Eflares, and helmet lights, all of which will add to the safety and effectiveness of RFS volunteers when called upon to aid the community.
The equipment upgrade is in accordance with an operations plan devised and implemented by Wallaby Joe captain, Kristian Guppy, to accommodate the needs of the expanding station.
"The generous FRRR grant has the dual benefit of providing the brigade with much needed safety equipment to perform an important community service while demonstrating to our volunteer base that they will be properly resourced, hopefully encouraging others to join," Kristian said.
Wallaby Joe RFS development project coordinator, Gary Cox reiterated the positive effect of having quality assets at the disposal of volunteers, assisting them to carry out the work they do within the community.
"We've got some proper wet weather gear to keep warm and protected and is reflective for safety," Gary said.
"Obviously the Eflares are important for when you do get sent to an accident at night, where you can mark out safely and warn oncoming traffic they need to slow down and just be aware.
"And the helmet lights make things much safer when you're attending a night session, be it either a fire or an emergency call out for flooding or road accidents. So the whole thing really is designed to just make sure we're better prepared to maintain our service and also better serve the community."
At present the equipment and apparel order remains only partly supplied, with delivery subjected to supply chain delays, along with the decision by RFS command to distribute available resources to areas deemed most urgent.
"Quite rightly, the RFS has made the decision to allocate jackets to those who really need them. People like in Lismore and down around the Hawkesbury where we had the big floods a few months ago," Gary said.
"We've been lucky - we've had floods up here but nothing like other parts of the State. So we've got to be patient and wait our turn."
The station has also benefitted from Bunnings who supplied gift cards that were used to purchase shelving and equipment, and a $2000 grant from federal MP Dr David Gillespie.
This also has incurred delays owing to supply chain issues, escalating construction costs, and reassessment of the original design concept.
The project appears to be moving ahead following some initial reevaluation, however a construction date is yet to finalised.
"We've had to scale down the plan in terms of footprint a little and then come to a final landing as to what facilities we need, or in fact, require to comply with the Australian Building Code," Gary said.
"We've had meetings with some consultants to come up with the various structural engineering plans we need completed so I can sit down and do the actual development application for council. But we've still got to go through all the red tape to get it all done."
