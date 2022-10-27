It's a big weekend for the Lansdowne Community Hall with the hall markets on tomorrow, Saturday, October 29.
Doors will open at 8am. Come along and enjoy looking over the various stalls with lots of bargains from old wares, jewellery, plants, bric-a-brac, new and preloved items, toys, home made cakes and slices, candles, health remedies, craft items and lots more.
There will even be a JP there if anyone has any papers they need to have signed.
Heath Watts will be there to entertain everyone with his great music. Ron will have the barbecue ready to serve those early birds who are looking for breakfast and the ladies will have the kettle on in the kitchen for anyone ready for a cuppa.
We have lots of stall holders booked in for the morning. If you attend our market for the first time you are not charged a stall fee. All our stall holders also get a free cuppa and cake. You must be set up before 8.00am. Phone 65567146 for further inquiries and booking of stalls.
Come along to the fundraising day at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, October 30.
The Mid North Coast Country Music Association is coming to our hall to raise funds for the hall's annual art show which will be held in 2023.
The day will commence at 10am until to 4pm. Entry for adults is $5, children $3 and children under five free.
The hall kitchen will have tasty food and drinks available to purchase. Come along for a very musical and fun family day.
Walk up artists are most welcome.
Shirley's second Coffee and Connect day, held at the Lansdowne Community Hall last Tuesday, was even more successful than the first, being well attended by many local community members and the wider community.
A demonstration by Clare Walls on flower arrangement and advice on planting of seeds and cuttings by Kimberlea Watts were both enjoyed by everyone. Once again, the food was amazing, with everyone bringing a plate.
The mornings have been an effective way for our community to get out and mix with our neighbours, friends, and family. It is for everyone, men, and women, young and not so young, just to enjoy a relaxed place to catch up in a safe and comfortable place. It is for everyone.
Next week I will write about what Shirley has planned for the next Coffee and Connect morning.
Emily Paterson did an amazing job getting all the challenging work done to get the Upper Lansdowne Pre School Play Group up and running.
Unfortunately, Emily must step away from the play group for personal reasons. Now what is needed are helpers so that the group can keep running.
There is a poll on the group's Facebook page to see what everyone would prefer, either a fortnightly group or a monthly group. It would be appreciated if those interested would please do the poll to see how the group should run. It is also important that people are prepared to help with the running of the group. If there is anyone else that is willing to put their hand up and help, please let the group know.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club's next outing is the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6. The target species is mulloway and flathead.
Weigh-in is on Sunday, November 6. Following the weigh-in a barbecue will be available. Junior members weighing-in will be given a free soft drink. A meeting will also be held following the weigh in.
Membership fees are now due $5 adults, $2 juniors.
This weekend the fishing club's usual fund-raising raffles and their end of month barrel draw will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. There will be 15 meat trays, a $40 supporter's tray, two fruit and vegetable trays, and end of month $50 meat voucher.
The Lansdowne Soccer Club will be holding its annual general meeting on November 19 at the Lansdowne Oval. The meeting will commence at 4pm. It is important that intending players, juniors and seniors, coaches, supporters, and members who are prepared to form a committee for the next season turn up at the meeting. It could mean the difference between having a club or not having a club.
The Upper Lansdowne Social Craft group will have an event on Thursday, November 17 for the sale of craft goods from members including Christmas decorations, origami jewellery, crocheted and knitted goods, smocked and embroidered items.
You will find great ideas for Christmas and general gift giving. If you do not have cash, no problem as some members will have an eftpos facility.
The morning commences at 10am and goes until noon.
Head up to the Upper Lansdowne Hall for great bargains and a fun morning. For any further information contact Robyn 0428 653 730.
Coming to the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 5 is 8 Ball Aitken, a riveting, high energy performer with a great band whose shows are famous for great blues and great fun.
8 Ball was shortlisted for an APRA 2019 Song of The Year for 'High Water'. He has toured the album extensively across Australia and USA to critical acclaim and excellent reviews.
You can find out details about bookings on the Upper Lansdowne Hall Facebook page.
As usual you are invited to take along your own refreshments and drinks or you can purchase a selection of tasty homemade food, tea, coffee, and cake which will be available on the night.
The Coopernook and Lansdowne Forest (CALF) History group in conjunction with Mid North Coast Country Music Association will be featuring a country music weekend on November 12 and 13 at the Forest Headquarters, Coopernook State Forest.
The weekend will be in aid of the cottage restoration for the forest museum.
It will commence at 10am Saturday and finish at 3pm on the Sunday. It is a free camping weekend with a gold coin donation. There will be raffles and, on the Saturday, there will be breakfast, morning tea, lunch, and dinner available for purchase. On the Sunday there will be breakfast, morning tea, and lunch available for purchase. Hot and cold drinks available all weekend. Make sure to take along chairs and a table
For further information please contact Bob Smith on 0493 216 549 or email hcag@outlook.com
It was another successful day at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club's open music day last Sunday. New artist were among the seventeen performers who played through out the day in front of a large audience.
Their next open music day will be held on Sunday, November 6 due to a clash with other shows and it will be their last show for the year as the next date would have fallen on Christmas Day.
The organisers would like to send a big thank you to all artists who have performed throughout the year and to everyone who came along to enjoy the music and make the event successful.
If anyone wants further information about these days or if they wish to perform, contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
All those bingo lovers who will be happy to know that the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has decided to start up bingo at the club. It will be held on Wednesdays from 11am to 2pm commencing on November 2, $2 per card or $10 for six cards. Sandwiches will be available to purchase for lunch. Phone the club for further information.
