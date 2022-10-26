Volunteers and committee members of the Gloucester Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association (AH&P) have a busy few days preparing for the Gloucester Show this Friday and Saturday, October 28-29.
After reassessing on Monday afternoon, organisers are now happy to proceed with what promises to be a great event.
The program features:
OPEN FOR THE WHOLE SHOW: Pavilion Exhibits, Market Stalls, Sideshow Alley, Children's Rides, Food Outlets
Livestock judging:
8.00am Friday - Registered Australian Stock Horses (Ring 1)
9.30am Friday - Junior Beef Cattle
8.00am Saturday - Horses: Breed Led Classes (Ring 1, 2 & 3)
9.00am Saturday - Dairy Cattle & Stud Beef Cattle
Grand parade: 2.30pm Saturday - see horses, cars and tractors
Heavy horses: 10am Saturday
Woodchop: 10am start Saturday
Twilight Dressage: Friday afternoon and evening
Inaugural pie eating competition: Heats 6pm Friday and 11am Saturday; final 6pm Saturday
Showjumping: Friday and Saturday
Demolition Derby: Saturday evening
Camp oven competition: Judged 2.30pm Saturday
Billy boiling competition: finals 2.30pm Saturday
Lawn mower races: Saturday afternoon
