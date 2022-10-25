Manning River Times
Barwalla Old Bar RSL day club will cease at the end of the year

By Ian Dimmock
October 25 2022 - 11:00pm
Barwalla RSL Day Club meets at the Old Bar Soldiers Memorial Hall. Picture supplied

At the last Old Bar RSL sub-branch meeting, members were advised that Barwalla, the Old Bar RSL Day Club, will cease at the end of this year.

