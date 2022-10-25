At the last Old Bar RSL sub-branch meeting, members were advised that Barwalla, the Old Bar RSL Day Club, will cease at the end of this year.
This is sad but inevitable. The number of members enjoying this activity has been declining for the past few years, with most members now in their 80s and 90s and exceeded by the number of volunteers.
Ill health, death and moving to other areas has seen the slide in membership.
The club has enjoyed games, gentle exercise, entertainment, bus trips for lunch and river and lakes cruises in the past.
RSL Day Clubs are sponsored by the Department of Veterans' Affairs and the local RSL sub-branch and are autonomous and self funded, with all income generated spent on activities for the members.
In the new year, it is proposed that those wishing to continue friendship and camaraderie will meet up once a fortnight at a local cafe for morning tea.
Old Bar RSL Sub-branch continues to grow with another six joining in the past few weeks.
There are now 58 members on the books and 28 auxiliary members who are either sub-branch members' family or community minded people who want to make a contribution to the sub-branch. A potential member attended the last meeting and should soon be added to the fold.
RSL NSW has provided Old Bar with a grant to allow the purchase of a sound system.
In the past, problems have been encountered with the sound systems in use as they did not allow everyone to hear and sometimes a sound system has been hired. Professional advice has been sought and it is felt that the needs will now be adequately met with the system being used for all events at any location.
Seven Hills-Toongabbie-Wentworthville RSL Sub-branch has provided Old Bar with a donation to be used for expenditure on camaraderie of members. To this end, president, Jeff Early, is hoping to organise another barefoot bowls day in the new year, on the back of the success of the last one.
There are other sporting events being considered in the future, under the pilot RSL NSW Sport and Recreation program. These could include such things as fishing, darts, table tennis and others.
Christmas preparation is in full swing this term at Craft at Old Bar. Our next workshop on November 2 is a painted Christmas table runner. This will be completed over two sessions. For more information please ring 0415 785 608.
