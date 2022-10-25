26.10 bowls notes

The match ebbed and flowed till the latter stages with only a shot or two the difference either way. As has often been the case in big games at Club West in recent years, the more pressure that was applied, the more determined Phil Capes appeared to become with his consistent draw shots a standout of the encounter. Errol and Mal had a few near misses at critical moments late in the match which did not help their cause, but in the end, Phil and Mitch came home a little stronger and earned a hard fought 27-21 victory.

