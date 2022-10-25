26.10 bowls notes

Bowls
Harrington Women
Social: B Dyer, C Moores, B Dyer/J Spencer d P Stace, J MoloneyN Webber; C Griffiths, H Wilson d J Boland, K Hickson; V Sweetman, B Brown, M Gale d M Lawson, M Thurbon, M Stafford.
Railway Women
Consistency singles second round: 2nd round: D Bauerhuit d P Thompson; D Cummins d C Purnell,
Social: V Paffe, J Dedman d K Selby, E Toohey,; S Dunne, S McLeod d A Coulton, S Ryan.
Mixed: Black Head bowlers had some great games against the Railway: M Thompson, S Coleman, R Thompson d. S Dunne, D Barker, Sharka; P Ryan, T Griffith, Barry Hetho d I James, J Dedman, R Powell; M Borham, R Rowe, M Cummins d S Nelson, G Allen, D Cummins; P Elliot, K McIntosh, M O'Conner d M Purnell, S Ryan, G Tape.
Winners S Nelson, G Allen, D Cummins.
Everyone is welcome to the mixed Thursday mornings.]
S Ryan
Old Bar Beach
MIXED fours continue with both semi-finals played last Sunday with a break in the weather.
The team led by Harvey Phillips defeated Mick Ruprecht's team 22/10 and Mal Ladmore's team continued on their winning way with another 1 shot win over Grahame Gallagher's team.
Final is set down for November 13. No bowls Friday or Monday due to the weather.
With the new surface the western green is draining much better than the main green. Should be playing on it shortly.
Saturday social played 6 rinks with E Parmeter, T Hill d M Rich, A Bissex; L Lopez, P Linsdell d W Beeby, B Baker; K Ransley, R Standring d L Earley, C Morley; D O'Brien, L Langtry d J Wagener, P Rowsell; S Russell, P Grogan d P Hone, G Gallagher; P Hickman, B Hagan d M Kilkeary, L Pritchard.
The jackpot system is proving popular with our members. It is conducted on all social bowls day and is open to visitors. Prizemoney starts at $100 and jackpots $20 each week if not won. It is run on the 3 separate social days. Juniors are most welcome and have a heavily discounted membership fee.
New to the game or need a brush up? Then take advantage of our free coaching Saturday morning with Lindsay, Les and Kevin and the new guys Marko, Mick and Darryl.
Bob Baker
Wingham Sporties
CLUB triples saw Adam Lee, Greg Hancock and Luke Rif progress following their 25-13 win over Daniel Leadbeater, Robert (Snow) Trenchard and John Black. Adam and his team led throughout and on the 17th end they were in front 23-6.
Hunter Payton, George Sinclair and Rod Trenchard had a 21-17 victory against Dally and Mark Hammond playing with David O'Donnell. On the 22nd end the score favoured Hunter's team 18-17 but they then won the final 3 ends to go to the next round.
Other games are underway with wet weather stopping play.
Graeme Ireland, Roger Else and George Kelly took home the money in Wednesday social with their +17 victory against Col Hinton Ryan Allen and Tom Stephens.
Jim Gillogly, Allan Taylor of Broken Hill and Graeme Cunningham got a +14 win over Dally Hammond, Cliff Bush and Dave Webster.
Also with a +14 victory were Greg Bartlett and Eric Pereira over Chris Kane and Troy Unicomb.
Snow Trenchard and Winston Latimore had a +6 win against John Black and Tim Richardson.
Jim Gillogly
Club West
THE club pairs championship final had more twists and turns than an old Agatha Christie novel.
It was a slugfest of heavyweight proportions with two of the favoured teams making it to the final round. Regular finalists Errol Ruprecht and Mal Drury took on the equally well decorated Phil Capes and Mitch Townes in what was always going to be an epic encounter. Errol and Mal were unstoppable early in the match and jumped out of the blocks to lead 12-1 and look very menacing. Phil and Mitch somehow regrouped and clawed back the deficit to trail by just 1 shot at the midway point 13-12.
The match ebbed and flowed till the latter stages with only a shot or two the difference either way. As has often been the case in big games at Club West in recent years, the more pressure that was applied, the more determined Phil Capes appeared to become with his consistent draw shots a standout of the encounter. Errol and Mal had a few near misses at critical moments late in the match which did not help their cause, but in the end, Phil and Mitch came home a little stronger and earned a hard fought 27-21 victory.
As always in great matches, it was a pity that someone had to lose, but well done to all players involved for a great spectacle. Thanks also to Pete Hall and Jim Matthews for their officiating duties on the day.
"Official" tasks at club level are often overlooked by we players.
Wednesday twilight competition is well underway with many teams vying for the front running at this early stage and results will be updated next week. Special mention this week to Mark Crisp who skipped against our team last Wednesday. "Crispy" was "annoyingly brilliant" and seemed to take great pleasure in either reducing or reversing the shots we were often holding.
The final result of 14-14 was indicative of the great contest, but I could possibly mention that with Crispy and crew taking out the "lucky winners" prize off the back of a countback, the post-match banter was similarly "annoyingly brilliant". Just kidding of course, and well done to the "Crispers". A big thanks also to Mark Sellars for filling in for our team at short notice.
JB
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.