No service in Wingham for Telstra mobile customers

UPDATE: October 25, 5.30pm
Telstra advise that a crew is now on the site and hope to repairs completed by lunchtime, Wednesday, October 26.
Tuesday, October 25, 2.30pm
Telstra mobile customers in Wingham and Cedar Party have had not mobile service for four days, and the mobile carrier is unable to say at this stage how long the outage will continue.
A damaged fibre optic cable near the mobile tower on Carey's Mountain, between Carey's Road and Wingham Road, has been identified as the problem for the outage.
Mike Marom, regional general manager for Telstra in NSW advises that technicians are still investigating the issue.
Repairs have not yet started at the time of writing but Telstra advises repairs will start as soon as the full extent of the damage to the cable is known.
"Telstra apologises for customers who are impacted as a result of this outage and will look to have services restored as soon as possible," Mr Marom said.
Telstra advises its mobile customers to activate wi-fi calling on their mobile phones.
Businesses relying on the mobile network for EFTPOS activity are encouraged look into obtaining a POS terminal that can also be connected using fixed line or wi-fi/NBN internet connections.
"Having multiple connectivity options such as a landline and wi-fi is good business practice when reliable connectivity is important and is something Telstra always encourages," Mr Marom said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
