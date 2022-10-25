A Hallidays Point woman says she was oblivious to her $100,000 lottery win for a number of days and then feared she had lost her winning ticket.
The local woman won the guaranteed first prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10722 last Thursday, October 20 along with a $1000 consolation prize.
"This is such a surprise," the winning woman said when an official from The Lott reached out to confirm the news.
We're going to be enjoying this win for the rest of our lives.- Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot winner
"I've been trying to find the ticket for a couple of days," she said.
"When my partner and I eventually found the winning ticket, we checked it and couldn't believe it.
"This win will be shared with my family. This is amazing. We're going to be enjoying this win for the rest of our lives. Thank you so much."
The winning entry of two consecutive numbers was purchased from FoodWorks Hallidays Point .
FoodWorks owner, Leanne Westle said she was over-the-moon for her outlet to have sold its first major lottery prize since it opened.
"We've been telling everyone about the first prize winning ticket and put up some signs," Mrs Westle said.
"It's really been a talking point in our small town," she said.
"Congratulations to our winner.
"Even though we don't know who you are, we wish you all the best for the future and thank you for supporting our local business."
