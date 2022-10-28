GONE. They've just about all gone now. In fact, in all likelihood they've all passed on.
The TV heroes of our youth we're talking about here.
Corporal Randolph Agarn from F-Troop is the latest. The actor, Larry Storch, who played Agarn, left this life earlier in the year, July it may have been. We've only just caught up with the news - we'll blame the pandemic. Now Larry was 99 so it is fair to say he had a fairly good innings.
But we think he was the last of the F-Troop set. We lost Sergeant Morgan O'Rorke first back in 1986, or at least the actor Forrest Tucker.
Since then they've all fallen off the perch fairly regularly. Why, we're still coming to terms with the loss of the magnificent Wrangler Jane (aka Melody Patterson).
F-Troop was one of the best if not the greatest TV comedies of all times, along with Fawlty Towers. Wrangler just made it all the better. Wrangler. Sigh. You'll live on in our memories and we can still remember racing home from school to see you.
However, technically Wrangler wasn't our favourite F-Troop character and neither was Agarn for that matter.
No, that honour went to Chief Wild Eagle (Frank de Cova), boss of the always-scheming Hekawi tribe.
"Enough with the moons already,'' we can still hear him complaining.
We're not sure when Frank cashed out, but we guess it would be a while ago.
They don't make quality shows like F-Troop - where Indian fights are colourful sights and nobody takes a licking - or Get Smart anymore. Superb they were and well ahead of their time.
Secret Agent 86, Maxwell Smart from Get Smart, was another shining light of the 1960s. Get Smart should have won an Academy Award, or a Logie or at least a Dally M, such was its undoubted quality. We lost Max, or Don Adams to give him his proper name, some years ago. Wonder if 99 is still kicking?
"Good thinking 99,'' Max would regularly say to his sidekick/love interest.
Then of course there was Dr Smith from Lost in Space, an epic if silly series about a family, the Robinsons who were lost in space, as the name indicates.
Dr Smith was the serial baddie. He shared top billing (at least in this correspondent's eyes) with Judy Robinson, eldest daughter in the Robinson clan.
Judy was played by Marta Kristen who, while no Wrangler Jane, was still pretty impressive. Still alive, a quick check on the net shows, so they're not all past their use by date.
We're pretty sure Dr Smith is long gone though. Hope he took that infernal robot with him.
But anyway, vale Agarn, you were one of the best.
We have a swag of F-Troop videos up at Struggle Street. We might just watch a few tonight and reminisce.
"And who says I'm dumb?" - Agarn's signature line
A classic.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
