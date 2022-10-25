Earlier this year, local woman May Sharp attempted to get a monthly friendship group for females started in Taree, however bad weather, as is the pattern this year, stopped the first meeting date in its tracks.
May is resurrecting her idea and is inviting women of all ages to turn up at Fotheringham Park in Taree on Friday, November 4 at 10am. However, this time, if the weather interferes yet again, there are alternate plans for the morning.
"Should rain or sodden ground interfere, ladies will leave the park for morning tea at local cafe's in groups of eight at 10.30am," May says.
The new group will be called 'Friends in the Park', and anyone is welcome, as long as you are female because, she laughs, "I don't want to start a romantic group!".
"It doesn't matter what your background or beliefs are, new to the town or long stayers," she says. It doesn't matter what age, either.
May says she wanted to start the group as an antidote to isolation and loneliness. She says she has recognised the fact that COVID-19 has aided in a reduction of friendships for many over the recent years, leaving many at a disadvantage.
You may meet the best friend you've ever had!- May Sharp
"If there's some people out there who are lonely and are looking for a way to meet new people and move on with their lives a bit more, come try the friendship group," she says.
However, you needn't be lonely or in search of friends to attend - May is also hoping that extroverts who would like to help others make new friends will turn up.
"Do you want to do something that will help other people? If so, turn up at the park. Have a happy face and be prepared to meet new people," she says
There is no cost to join, and you can come and go as you please.
"The reason we shall be there is to meet ladies who are wishing to make new friendships and increase the number of people they all friends in our lovely city. You may meet the best friend you've ever had!" May says.
The group will meet on the first Friday of the month for four months, to begin with.
"If it is fine bring a fold up chair and morning tea!" May says.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editio
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.