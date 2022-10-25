Warby back in Taree to trial Spirit of Australia II

Spirit of Australia II and the team from Warby Motorsport will be in Taree this weekend for further trials in the bid to set a new outright unlimited world water speed record.
The trial us planned for Saturday, although Sunday is also an option if conditions are unsuitable.
"The team will now try to get some good runs in at Taree, to get some feedback on the new balance and tailplane adjustments on the boat, before returning to Blowering Dam in early December,'' a Facebook post explained.
"Despite three trips to the Snowy Mountains region this year we've only managed to get a couple of runs in, due to high winds and rain in the region. Fingers crossed for some nice weather this weekend.''
In 1977 Ken Warby broke the outright unlimited world water speed Record on Blowering Dam near Tumut with a speed of 288.60MPH. He returned in 1978 to set his second and current record of 317.60MPH.
Warby Motorsport will again challenge for the record, with a new boat, Spirit of Australia II with Ken's son, Dave driving.
The new boat is now completed with a series of testing and tuning being conducted at Taree and Blowering Dam.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.