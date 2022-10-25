Manning River Times

Spirit of Australia II in Taree for further tests

October 25 2022 - 12:00am
Warby back in Taree to trial Spirit of Australia II

Spirit of Australia II and the team from Warby Motorsport will be in Taree this weekend for further trials in the bid to set a new outright unlimited world water speed record.

