Workshops to assist MidCoast Council in developing open spaces and recreation strategy

Updated October 25 2022 - 5:47am, first published 4:00am
Community members are being invited to family-friendly workshops across the region throughout November to assist MidCoast Council in developing an open spaces and recreation strategy.

