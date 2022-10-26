Manning River Times
Melbourne Cup day meeting at Taree

MM
By Mick McDonald
first published 5:00pm
Club readies for Melbourne Cup day crowd

MANNING Valley Race Club executive officer Jack Penfold is hoping for a crowd of between 800 and 1000 at next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup Day meeting at the Bushland Drive course.

