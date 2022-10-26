Club readies for Melbourne Cup day crowd

MANNING Valley Race Club executive officer Jack Penfold is hoping for a crowd of between 800 and 1000 at next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup Day meeting at the Bushland Drive course.
The meeting traditionally attracts the biggest crowd of the year to the track. However, due to COVID restrictions the 2020 meeting didn't go ahead while numbers were well down last year, with the meeting held soon after the State came out of lockdown.
"The Winning Post Function Centre has been booked out, so there's 300 people,'' Mr Penfold said.
"If we get a fine day I'm sure we'll get a big crowd outside. But if there's rain, it's anyone's guess.''
Mr Penfold agreed crowd numbers for cup day had been declining leading into the pandemic.
"I think some of the gloss has come off the cup,'' he said.
"But even so, if the weather's good, we'll still get a big crowd here.''
There'll be a five race local program up for decision. This is the club's only non-TAB meeting of the year.
Mr Penfold said the meeting could be in some doubt if rain continues.
"The track's very heavy at the moment, but they're predicting some fine days at the end of the week, so that'll help.''
It'll be a busy month for the club, with the Taree Cup meeting to be run on Sunday, November 20. This will be the second time the cup has been run in November after the club successfully lobbied Racing NSW for a date change. The cup was previously run in August.
One of the main reasons the club sought the date change was to attract more patrons in warmer weather conditions.
However, heavy rain in the morning proved a dampener last year and impacted on the crowd numbers.
The Stacks Law Firm Taree Cup will again be run over 2000 metres and will carry $100,000 in prizemoney.
"We're still waiting to hear from Racing NSW if the cup is part of the protocol for the 2023 The Big Dance, as was the case this year,'' Mr Penfold said.
There'll be eight races on cup day.
"Again, if we get some luck with the weather, we're expecting a big crowd,'' Mr Penfold said.
"We're noticing at our meetings now that crowds are gradually building up and hopefully that trend will continue with the Taree Cup.''
Meanwhile it was previously announced that Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club would host the Mid North Coast qualifying heat for The Country Championship Final on Sunday, February 12 at the Tuncurry track. This is the first time Tuncurry has been chosen as the venue.
Previous qualifying races have been shared between Taree and Port Macquarie.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
