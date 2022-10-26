Passing of Mrs Zaidie Single
I received a phone call last Sunday morning from friend Helen Manusu to say that her beloved mum, Mrs Zaidie Single had passed away. Zaidie was just a month and a few days short of reaching her 100th birthday when she passed and was predeceased by her husband Roy some years ago.
Zaidie was an infants teacher at Tinonee Public School in the late 1940s through to the late 1950s and will be fondly remembered by many of her students.
Helen and her sister Jan and their families advise that Zaidie's funeral service will be held on Monday, October 31 at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Chapel, Pampoolah commencing at 11am followed by a get together in the Gardens' Tea Rooms.
Funeral arrangements are in the hands of Becker Family Funerals of Taree.
Birthday celebrations
Hubby John caught up with his four surviving brothers and a few friends on Saturday afternoon October 22 at Wingham Services Club to celebrate his 71st birthday with a few nibbles and drinks over the catch up. Happy Birthday my dear.
Art and Soul afternoon concert
Don't forget to get along to St Matthew's Anglican Church Hall tomorrow, Saturday, October 29 for an interesting afternoon of art works and some great music from the Art and Soul band during their first public appearance. The afternoon commences 12pm and will include a sausage sizzle and afternoon tea with entry being a gold coin donation. RSVP 0497 905 046 or 0428 146 210 for further details if needed.
Old Time Family Dance
Bookings are open for the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts' Old Time Family Dance evening on Saturday, November 12 commencing at 7.30pm. Local old time music specialists Barney Carle and Brian Bloomfield will provide the tunes for the evening and entry is $15 per person which includes a light supper and luck spots along with a raffle. Children are welcome. Come along and enjoy yourself in the style of dancing from years gone by. RSVP Jan 0432 160 087 or Jenny 0431 783 427.
Garage Sale Trail Day
Tinonee Historical Society has registered to be part of the statewide Garage Trail Day on Saturday, November 19. We just hope that by this date the weather will have changed for the better as most of the action will be held in the grounds of the Museum's premises. It has been a while since we have held a garage sale as every time we plan to have one, the weather is against us. Will keep updating as the time gets closer.
Get well wishes to Mrs B
Get well wishes go out to friend Helen Bennett who is not feeling the best at the moment, from all her friends at the Tinonee Historical Society and Tinonee Hall Committee - hope to see your smiling face and happy chatter back amongst us again real soon.
School news
The excursion to the country's national capital, Canberra took off on Monday, October 24 and it is to be hoped that the students and staff/parents participating all enjoyed an exciting time. They are due back today Friday and no doubt will have some great memories to share.
