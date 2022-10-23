Deserving the best of care Advertising Feature

Bishop Tyrrell has several stylish sitting rooms, spacious lounge, dining and activity areas throughout plus a hairdressing salon, allied health rooms and chapel.

When Heidi Sheridan married her husband Barry, she said his mother, Betty, deserved a daughter-in-law that cared for her.

Heidi cared for Betty at home until it was time for her to move to Bishop Tyrrell Place in Cundletown.

The aged care facility is a modern architecturally designed home with beautiful views. One unique feature is the care farm. Along with a vegetable garden, it is home to miniature horses, alpacas, chickens, and a pig.

Before Betty developed early onset dementia, Heidi says she was great fun with a sense of humour and she loved playing games.

"Family is very important to her," says Heidi.

Heidi has a deep care for Betty's well-being, and one of the many reasons she chose Bishop Tyrrell is because it is a fairly new facility, the layout impressed her, as well as the cleanliness.

"Betty has an outlook over the paddocks and for someone who lived on a farm, this is very helpful to her," says Heidi. "She really loves the little farm, as well as the meals. The food is really nice and there is a lot of effort that goes into the sweets.

"At first Betty didn't want to leave her room, but the staff have been on the front foot with mental health," says Heidi.

"She loves bingo, and never wants to miss it. She is also involved in a group of ladies playing scrabble and does an exercise class. It's great for her health and gets her heart rate going.

"The staff are always pleasant and will endeavour to rectify any problems if they occur, says Heidi.

"The thing that mum appreciates is that the staff respect different religions and ethnicity. She doesn't celebrate her birthday, and the team respect each individual's wishes.

"When the team sees that she is distressed, they are very reassuring with her, and they take the time when a personal situation needs addressing.

'Anglican Care is also very open to suggestions. Washing hair can be disliked, so I suggested that the staff use the hair salon. They now take residents there to get their hair washed and blow-dried.

"They listened to a family member on how a problem can be solved."

Make a difference

Bishop Tyrrell Place is run by Anglican Care. This is a faith-based, not-for-profit organisation that exists to provide the highest standards of aged care to our local communities.

Helping people like Betty is a rewarding experience, and Anglican Care is currently looking for people to work as care staff, team leaders, enrolled nurses, and registered nurses at facilities like Bishop Tyrrell.

Employees enjoy many benefits including training, ongoing professional development, flexible hours and salary packaging with an established employer of choice in the aged care sector.

If you have what it takes to make a real difference, Anglican Care would love to hear from you.