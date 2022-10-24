Three new outstanding and diverse exhibitions have opened at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
A History in the Making takes you on a journey into the practice of photographer Leonie Reisberg. It celebrates her 50 year milestone of taking and making fine art photographs.
During the process of selecting and assembling images for this exhibition, Reisberg created both a record of her life and the developmental stages in her work. The images are deeply personal yet resonate universally.
Anthropocene is an exhibition exploring the ethical and environmental issues affecting the world.
The Anthropocene is a new, present day era, in which scientists say we have significantly altered the Earth through human activity.
Amanda Bicknell, Kristin Coburn, Alison Higgs, Paul Shipton, Paul Mallam, Dr Janet Saunders, Dr Leonie Seabrook and Ella Szpindler explore these changes in global warming, habitat loss, changes in the composition of the atmosphere, oceans and soil, and animal extinctions.
In her exhibition, Grounded, local artist Hayley Watt presents her new explorations in ceramics. Both form and function inspire the show, encapsulating the working practice of the artist and the materiality of clay.
"This is a compilation of pieces that communicate my love for clay and everything it can become. Since my childhood, clay has always grounded me, tuning out the surrounding chaos," Ms Watts explained.
The exhibitions will be shown until November 26, 2022.
Manning Regional Art Gallery is in Macquarie Street Taree. Hours are 10am-4pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays.
