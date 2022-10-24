Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Three diverse new exhibitions for Manning Regional Art Gallery

October 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leonie Reisberg's exhibition, A History in the Making, is one of three new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery. Picture supplied

Three new outstanding and diverse exhibitions have opened at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.