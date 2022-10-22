Manning River Times
Home/News

Gloucester Show organisers waiting to decide on event due to rain

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester Show is set to go ahead on the weekend of October 28 and 29, subject to weather conditions. Picture by Anne Keen.

With the Gloucester Show scheduled to return this weekend for the first time since 2019, organisers are keeping a watchful eye on the sky for fear rain could force yet another washout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.