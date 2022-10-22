With the Gloucester Show scheduled to return this weekend for the first time since 2019, organisers are keeping a watchful eye on the sky for fear rain could force yet another washout.
Originally planned for April this year, the event had to be rescheduled due to the flooding that occurred at the time. But with forecasts for more rain on the way, organisers will reassess on Monday whether the show will go on.
According to Gloucester Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association (AH&P) secretary, Lorraine Forbes, at this stage the event is set to proceed, but with a continuation of rainfall forecast during the week, that could all change.
"The committee has made a decision to make a final decision on Monday as to whether the show will go ahead. So at this point in time, we're going ahead, but it's all dependent on the weather," Lorraine said.
With COVID and weather events interrupting normal scheduling over the past three years, everyone has their fingers crossed for some dry weather to intervene.
"We haven't been able to hold the show since 2019, either due to COVID or because of wet weather, so this is attempt number five to actually hold the show."
In addition to the disruption of a major community event, the series of show cancellations has also adversely affected the show society financially, with the annual show traditionally providing a major injection of revenue to the organisation.
"From a financial point of view we rely on the show for the majority of our annual income. We've been fortunate that we've had support from the NSW government with grants to help us with paying the cost of running the show."
Of course it's not only organisers, but the whole community that is hoping this year's event will go ahead, with an array of activities and entertainment planned for all who visit.
Events like wood chop, demolition derby, lawnmower races, fireworks, showjumping, reptile show, camel rides, heavy horse display, animal nursery, cattle judging, pavilion displays, camp oven cook up, billy boiling and more are planned throughout the two days.
There's no doubt the event will provide a welcome return to the area's social calendar.
"We're hoping for around 3000 visitors. It would be lovely if we got even more because the community is really looking forward to having a show and hopefully they'll be understanding if the weather prevents it yet again," Lorraine said.
The Gloucester Show is scheduled to be held at the Gloucester Showgrounds on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Any changes to event proceeding will be advised on the AH&P social media pages.
