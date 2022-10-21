Manning River Times
Home/News

Cowper Street Taree reconstruction nearing completion

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowper street roadworks due to be completed by early November. Picture by Scott Calvin.

A major road reconstruction project on Cowper Street at Chatham appears to be close to completion with MidCoast Council predicting work will conclude by early November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.