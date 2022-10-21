A major road reconstruction project on Cowper Street at Chatham appears to be close to completion with MidCoast Council predicting work will conclude by early November.
The project has been plagued with significant delays since work commenced in November 2021, due most notably to the damage of the drainage system below the road that required an extensive refurbishment.
According to council's director infrastructure and engineering services, Robert Scott, this was the principle contributor to the project's delayed completion.
"When digging down we found a lot of unsuitable material, in particular the clay that was below the previous pavement layers. Very soft clay that was influenced, unfortunately, by a failing drainage system that was alongside. So a lot of the pipes were effectively functioning like a giant soaker hose," Mr Scott said.
"Where there were butt-jointed pipes, the joints no longer aligned and that was allowing water to seep out into the pavement.
"So our project was both delayed and extended around having to fix the drainage and also having to remove a lot of the unsuitable material that we just couldn't build a road over the top of."
Further delays have been attributed to the high level of rainfall recorded within the region over the past 12 months which, in combination with the unplanned excavation and drainage refurbishment, has seen the project's budget pushed out beyond initial planning.
"It has increased the budget because we had to handle the material, remove it, purchase new material from quarries and bring it in," Mr Scott said.
"The same with the drainage where we had unplanned renewal of the drainage pipes. I think there was an additional $300,000 for drainage asset renewal that we weren't planning on. That really needed to happen in order to fix the problem."
