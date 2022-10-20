Sinfonia Mid North Coast, the Mid North Coast's own community orchestra, has been rehearsing in preparation for its second concert series for 2022.
Live music has been making a welcome return to our lives and Sinfonia's first 2022 series attracted excellent audiences, said Ian Carr, president of Sinfonia.
"Our players are keen to share live music across the region once again bringing the excitement of a full orchestra at its dramatic best," he said.
Musical director, conductor and arranger, Iain Pole, has put together a program entitled Jack-O-Lantern, which includes some works new to the orchestra and some well known audience favourites, with a nod to the creepy and kooky.
Also in the news: Power company's bushfire plan 'inadequate'
The title of the concert is a fun nod to the Hallowe'en season but the music ranges from some spectacular classics, Broadway and film music as the orchestra will take you on a musical journey from sheep to teddy bears, gladiators and sword fights... and a famous March to the Scaffold!
The concerts are scheduled for November, commencing Sunday 6 at Tuncurry Memorial Hall, followed by concerts at Port Macquarie Baptist Church on Saturday, November 12 and and St John's Anglican Church, Taree, on Sunday November 13. All concerts commence at 2pm.
Tickets are available at the website www.trybooking.com/eventlist/sinfoniamnc and at the door. Children under 16 are admitted free.
Sinfonia draws its players from all around the regions of the Manning, Great Lakes, Hastings, Camden Haven and Gloucester areas. With a current playing membership of more than 30, from youths to seniors, the orchestra welcomes amateur and student musicians, as well as music teachers seeking the opportunity to rehearse and perform locally with a full orchestra.
Also in the news: Despair on the dead Myall: 'Never seen the estuary so ill'
Honorary conductor, Iain Pole, lives and works in the Camden Haven as a music teacher and also conducts the Camden Haven Concert Band and choir. He has been a member of Sinfonia since its inception more than 20 years ago and has been conductor since 2018.
Sinfonia is committed to bringing live orchestral music to the whole region and increasing the opportunities for music performance, learning and experience for local musicians.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.