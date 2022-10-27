MANNING Hockey Association will have a new-look board going into the 2023 season.
A number of long serving members stood down at the recent annual meeting. They are John Surtees, Kevin Haigh, Shaun Fuller, Terry Bourke and Jason Sipek.
Newcomers are Michelle Neal, Marlene Matthews, Jana Box, Amanda Nicholson, Adam Scarff and Tony Sheather.
Tony Barton was returned as president for his third term.
Mr Barton said the association now has a 50/50 split with women on the board.
The association also has four new life members. Darryl Parvin, Doug Davidson, Tony Lewis and Shane Green were honoured at the recent Hockey Ball held at Club Taree.
This doubled as a presentation night and was a first for the association. NSW Hockey CEO Emma Highwood was the special guest.
The association will also hold a Strategy Day at the hockey centre on Saturday, November 5, where a review of the 2022 season and planning for 2023 will take place.
REPAIR work has started on Manning Hockey's Terry Launders Field, however, association president Tony Barton said it will be 'touch and go' if this is completed by the start of the 2023 season.
"It's a four month project. We usually start the season in April, but it will also be weather dependent,'' Mr Barton said.
The field, which was opened in 2000, was damaged in the disastrous March 2021 floods and has been out of play since. Wet weather has also delayed the repair work.
Mr Barton said the association has operated successfully with two turf fields for the past two seasons.
"If it's not right by the start of next season it's no real worry,'' he said.
However, the association will need the three fields in order to host major State events.
"We're looking at the women's half State at the end of July. We'll need the three turfs and up to six grass fields for that.''
Mr Barton expects the field will be right by then.
"You'd like to think so,'' he said.
