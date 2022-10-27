Manning River Times

Manning Hockey's new look board as stalwarts step down

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Lewis is one of Manning Hockey Association's four new life members. Darryl Parvin, Shane Green and Doug Davidson are the others.

MANNING Hockey Association will have a new-look board going into the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.