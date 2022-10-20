ACCLIMATISING to altitude concerns triathlete Emma Sewell heading into the World 70.3 Half Ironman Championship at St George in Utah this month.
The 21-year-old from Cundletown will be contesting the world event - a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run, for the first time.
Sewell qualified when winning the 18-24 year women's section at the Australian championship held at Port Macquarie in May. Her dad Richard, a triathlon veteran, will race the following day, Saturday October 29, in Utah in the 50-55 men's division.
"I've never competed in that altitude,'' she said.
"And the course is insane, with the hills along with the wind and heat, so it's going to be extreme.''
The Sewells will be in Utah a bit over a week before the race dates (October 28 and 29).
"So hopefully that will be enough time to get used to it,'' Sewell said.
She's happy with her preparation. Training through winter wasn't easy, but she expected that would be the case.
"Getting up early in the morning to train when its freezing, and everyone else is still tucked up in bed, isn't much fun,'' she admitted.
At least she's not alone as her dad is her training partner.
"I'd say 95 per cent of the time we don't say too much,'' Sewell said.
"But it is good to have company.''
Sewell surprised herself when winning the Australian championship. She clocked 5 hours 40 on a wet day and is hoping for a similar time at Utah.
Will she win?
"No chance,'' she replied.
"I've seen the times others are recording and this is a really competitive age group. If I can finish in the top half then I'll be pleased.''
Sewell explained she has three full-on weeks for training then drops back a notch on the fourth. A peak week is 18 hours of training, off peak 15 to 16.
She rides six days a week, clocking up around 300km. Sewell's on the road running four to five days, getting up around 50km while she swims three days, registering 10kms. She's confident that'll be enough.
Sewell hasn't competed in a tri for a few months, however, she doesn't think this will be a worry. She did contest the half marathon at the Forster Running Festival in late August.
"I did it in 1 hour 53, I'm not happy with the time, although it was a PB,'' she said.
Sewell admits she's starting to get 'a little bit nervous' about the race. She thinks the nerves will intensify the closer it gets to big day, but adds she's determined to enjoy the experience.
As a bonus she'll get the opportunity to watch her dad tackle the course.
"Usually dad finishes races before me, so it'll be good to see him cross the line for a change,'' she said.
Sewell will have a bit of a break from training when she returns to Australia and has no major events in mind for the Australian tri season.
"I'm going to travel around Australia next year,'' she explained.
Sewell's not sure when she'll compete again.
"Depends on how long it takes me to travel around Australia,'' she said.
However, an ironman race - 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run - is on the radar.
"Not yet, my body's not ready... I don't want to go in a race just to finish, I want to be competitive,'' she explained.
Her dad's completed 11 ironman triathlons - six in Australia and five world championship races in Kona, Hawaii.
They might race together in Hawaii one day.
"That'd be something,'' Sewell said with a smile.
