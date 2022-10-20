Manning River Times
Home/News

Blackhead Road roundabout and Old Bar Road works delayed due to wet weather

Updated October 20 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roadworks at the intersection of The Lakes Way and Black Head Road. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council advises there are delays to roadworks on both The Lakes Way at the Blackhead Road intersection and Old Bar Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.