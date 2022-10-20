MidCoast Council advises there are delays to roadworks on both The Lakes Way at the Blackhead Road intersection and Old Bar Road.
Council's contractors have advised that there will be no work undertaken from Friday, October 21 until Tuesday, October 25 due to the wet weather forecast.
Road users should add an extra week to the scheduled asphalting and line marking works at The Lakes Way - Blackhead Road intersection. They were due to finish this Friday, October 21. Works will begin again on Wednesday, October 26, weather permitting. The estimated completion date is Friday, October 28.
On Old Bar Road, asphalting works were unable to begin this week, as advised. They are now scheduled to start on Tuesday, October 25 or Wednesday, October 26. The contractors require 10 fine weather days to complete the works.
"Unfortunately there is more wet weather forecasting for the next few weeks. We may need to also revise these dates if weather impacts the times the work can be undertaken," said council's director of Infrastructure and engineering services, Robert Scott.
"The contractors have been working around the wet weather all week to undertake the works. They are trying to minimise inconvenience for road users. They also must have dry conditions to ensure the finished quality of the road project.
"The project managers are making decisions to ensure the completed jobs will be the best quality possible. Unfortunately that will mean delays as they navigate the wet weather."
Council and the contractors thank the community for their patience and understanding.
"We will let our community know if there are further delays due to predicted rain in coming weeks," said Mr Scott.
To stay updated on the progress of these road projects go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Our-news or sign up for council's weekly News Wrap email updates at http://eepurl.com/gYTz5X.
