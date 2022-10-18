WHILE clubs in Group Three Rugby League's southern areas largely missed out on the spoils at the group's annual presentation night, it was a different thing in the inaugural On the Bench player(s) of the year.
However, it's fair to say the rules were skewered in favour of the three Manning clubs - Wingham, Old Bar and Taree City.
Generous major sponsor, Chris Mylonas from Classic Design Jewellers, provided watches for the first grade and women's league tag players of the year. However, the winners were restricted to three Manning clubs. This was judged on the group's player of the year, with the highest player from the Manning clubs in the final count securing a new watch, courtesy of Classic Design Jewellers.
Despite missing seven games through injury, Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins won the first grade award. In a close finish, Taree City's Taya Hunter claimed the league tag prize.
There's a bit of synergy here. Taya works part-time work at Bridgey's Sports Power, where the weekly Times On the Bench Facebook segment is filmed, as Gary Bridge is the resident co-host.
Collins made so many appearances on the segment that some thought he was employed at Bridgeys as well.
So that officially brings to a close On the Bench for 2022. It was a long campaign - 20 segments in all. We only missed one week and that was due to COVID.
Collins, fellow first grade captain-coaches Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry (Old Bar) were all On the Bench regulars. Taree City's Trae Clark was unavailable due to work commitments, but the club's league tag player-coach Kelsey Schneider made an appearance. The Bulls' 2023 captain-coach, Christian Hazard, was there just days after signing with the club.
Other guests included Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge and chief executive Mal Drury, Country under 16 assistant coach Peter Wood, promising league and rugby talent Lucy Green and Manning Valley Can Assist president Janice Latimer, who outlined her group's work leading into the annual Kristylea Bridge Challenge game between Taree City and Wingham - a fundraiser for Can Assist.
We also handed out a $100 Manning Hotel player of week award and thanks to the Manning for the support.
Narelle Salmon, Gary Bridge's sister, took over the co-hosting duties one week when Bridgey was of a golfing trip. Did a good job as well, so Narelle might get a more regular gig if On the Bench returns in 2023.
We managed to break a few stories, sometimes there was a touch of controversy but generally it was a bit of fun. We were rated Group Three's number one podcast (whatever that is), but in reality, there wasn't much opposition.
Chris Mylonas as already agreed to continue as major sponsor should we go ahead next season. Executive producer Scott Calvin is keen, as is Bridgey, but a final decision on the segment's fate will be made early in the new year.
