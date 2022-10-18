Two men have been charged and police have seized 8kg of 'ice' as part of an ongoing investigation into large-scale drug supply in the Manning Great Lakes region.
Strike Force Nillo was established by detectives from Manning Great Lakes Police District to investigate the importation and supply of methylamphetamine ('ice') throughout northern NSW.
In September 2022, two packages from Turkey were intercepted at a mailing facility in Melbourne. Both packages were inspected and police will allege they contained 8kg of 'ice'.
Following further investigations, strike force detectives, with the assistance of the Northern Region Enforcement Squad, executed a warrant at a house in Hawaii Avenue, Forster, on Wednesday, October 19.
During a search of the property police seized items including cash, mobile phones and other property. These items will undergo further examination.
Two men aged 29 and 22, were arrested at the house and searched. Police will allege they located two parcels - each containing 4kg of methylamphetamine.
The drugs have an estimated potential street value of more than $4 million.
Both men were charged with large commercial supply of prohibited drug.
They were both refused bail to appear in Taree Local Court.
Inquiries under Strike Force Nillo are continuing.
Anyone with information that can assist Strike Force Nillo investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.