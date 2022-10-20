The Lansdowne Fishing Club's annual general meeting was well attended.
The committee for 2022-2023 are president is Tim Buxton, vice president is Ivan Minett, secretary is Lee Grace Brown-Shaw, and treasurer is Melissa Minett.
The weigh master is Corey Buttworth and the assistant weigh master is Trevor Henry. The publicity officer is Lee Shaw. Steve Henry is assistant publicity officer.
The committee members are Phillip Minett, Jenni Henry, Sonia Smith and Peter Anderson.
The outgoing committee were thanked for everything they have done for the club over the years.
The Manning Homeless Action Group is inviting everyone to a supper dance with friends, whilst listening to the music of The Sounds of Country.
Admission is $10 with BYO food and drinks, or $20 with light refreshments supplied.
This event is being held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Saturday evening, November 5 from 8pm to midnight to raise funds for the purchase of a "sleepbus" to fill the gap between sleeping rough and having adequate accommodation. For further information please phone Len Keogh on 6556 7354.
The Whitetop Mountaineers from the USA will be appearing at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Wednesday, October 26 commencing at 7pm. It will be a great evening of entertainment and dancing. Go to the halls Facebook page for further information.
The Upper Lansdowne Craft Group had several adults accept the group's invitation to go along and learn some new crafts skills.
The group is keen to have more members join a very pleasant social group who have a wide variety of craft skills. They are willing to share those skills and offer a warm and safe environment for anyone interested in accepting the invitation.
The craft group are considering another trading table day this year, the date will be decided later.
Their annual general meeting will be held on November 24 commencing at 10am at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall, 1412 Upper Lansdowne Road, Upper Lansdowne.
They are now planning their Christmas event for their members and their final get together for 2022 will be on December 15. They will reconvene on January 7, 2023.
