Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne valley news

By Margaret Haddon
October 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A supper dance will be held at Lansdowne hall in November as a fundraiser for the "sleepbus" projects. File picture

The Lansdowne Fishing Club's annual general meeting was well attended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.