Manning River Times

Biripi teams in East Coast Tribal League grand finals at Kempsey

Updated October 18 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 10:00pm
Captain Kashaya Mitchell leads the South Taree under 17 girls out for the final of the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout earlier this month. Picture supplied

TWO Biripi sides, the under 15 girl's Gathang and under 17 girl's Sharks, will play in grand finals of the East Coast Tribal League competition at Verge Street Oval in Kempsey on Saturday.

