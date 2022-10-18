TWO Biripi sides, the under 15 girl's Gathang and under 17 girl's Sharks, will play in grand finals of the East Coast Tribal League competition at Verge Street Oval in Kempsey on Saturday.
This will be part of a full program of rugby league games featuring Aboriginal Tribes from Coffs Harbour to Taree. Both Biripi sides will meet Dunghutti Descendants in their grand finals. Biripi 17s were grand finalists in the recent NSW Aboriginal Knockout played on the South Coast.
East Coast Tribal League is an innovative social movement driven by the aspirations of grassroots Aboriginal people to self-determine their own future success in rugby league. The purpose of the organisation is to:
#Showcase the excellence of Rugby League in Aboriginal communities across the Mid North Coast Region of New South Wales (NSW).
#provides an opportunity for Aboriginal people to have more say and influence over decision making effecting them in Rugby League
#capacity building of Aboriginal Rugby League clubs to support opportunities for pathways into Rugby League
#build a community that values Aboriginal culture, respect, fairness, equality, compassion, and integrity
#providing a holistic approach to addressing the physical, social, cultural, spiritual, mental, and emotional needs of Aboriginal men, woman, young people and community.
East Coast Tribal League Aboriginal Corporation started the 13-week pre-season competition in March, with Taree hosting one round.
Despite setbacks with COVID and extreme weather the competition was a hit allowing Aboriginal people and communities to come together share their culture, connect in a safe, positive social setting, and build the capacity of Aboriginal rugby league clubs by allowing them to host home games and raise funds for their club.
In March the NSW Government put out a call to sporting organisations to step up and serve some ace ideas for delivering mental health and wellbeing activities as part of a $2.8 million Mental Health Sports Fund. East Coast Tribal League responded with an innovative concept that would deliver a range of activities using Rugby League to encourage mental health, resilience, social and emotional, wellbeing benefits in a culturally safe environment for Aboriginal people.
East Coast Tribal League partnered with Local Aboriginal Medical Health Services and New South Wales Health to shine a spotlight on Mental Health in Rugby League, working in collaboration towards closing the gap in health for Aboriginal people.
At the grand final game local Mental Health services will be able to showcase their service by holding a stall to engage with community and promote mental health. There will be entertainment, Aboriginal cultural performances, a kids play zone, food, and stalls.
For more information contact Dave Fernando on email triballeague@yahoo.com.au or mobile 0421 564 941 for more information.
Other games on Saturday will be under 17 boys Dunghutti Young Guns v Thunghutti Sunrise; women Ngaku Warriors Angels v Gumbaynggirr Wall Street Warriors; men Dunghutti Broncos V Gumbaynggirr Wall Street Warriors
